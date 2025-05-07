Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Cognex Q2 Earnings

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Cognex in a research note issued on Monday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cognex’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cognex’s FY2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CGNX. HSBC lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cognex from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res cut Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Cognex from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.17.

CGNX opened at $27.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.77. Cognex has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $53.13.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Cognex had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 11.61%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

In other Cognex news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,803 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $222,662.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,445.18. The trade was a 59.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGNX. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 439.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Cognex by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

