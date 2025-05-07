Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $12.71, but opened at $13.98. Ero Copper shares last traded at $13.51, with a volume of 133,716 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. Ero Copper had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.45 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ERO. TD Securities raised shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ero Copper in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ero Copper

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ero Copper during the fourth quarter worth $991,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Ero Copper by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,909,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,645,000 after purchasing an additional 198,800 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in Ero Copper during the 4th quarter valued at about $456,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in Ero Copper by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 775,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after buying an additional 28,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. grew its stake in Ero Copper by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 455,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after buying an additional 135,049 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ero Copper Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.19 and a beta of 1.10.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Featured Stories

