Eventbrite (EB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Eventbrite to post earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $72.88 million for the quarter.

Eventbrite Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE EB opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. Eventbrite has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $5.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $199.67 million, a P/E ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on EB. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Monday, April 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eventbrite has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

