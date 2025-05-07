Evolent Health (EVH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $460.15 million for the quarter. Evolent Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.
Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.35). Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $646.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.92 million. On average, analysts expect Evolent Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Evolent Health Stock Performance
Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average of $11.82. Evolent Health has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $33.63.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Brendan B. Springstubb acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,617.50. The trade was a 73.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Diane Holder bought 2,735 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,517.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,548.72. The trade was a 4.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $666,315 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evolent Health stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 349,109 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,000. Brighton Jones LLC owned 0.30% of Evolent Health as of its most recent SEC filing.
About Evolent Health
Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.
