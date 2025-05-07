Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,575 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Evolv Technologies were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 185,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 81,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Evolv Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Evolv Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLV opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.04 million, a P/E ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 1.61. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $4.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Evolv Technologies from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evolv Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.31.

About Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

