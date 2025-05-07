Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading Down 2.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.6% during trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $105.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Exxon Mobil traded as low as $103.07 and last traded at $103.43. 4,015,710 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 15,675,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.21.

XOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bernstein Bank increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.85.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOM. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.14 and a 200-day moving average of $111.44. The company has a market cap of $454.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.