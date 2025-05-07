Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00. The stock traded as high as C$2,207.35 and last traded at C$2,207.35, with a volume of 13299 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2,195.41.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$2,600.00 price objective on Fairfax Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,500.00 to C$2,700.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,250.00 to C$2,700.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$2,600.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fairfax Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2,446.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fairfax Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2,056.06, for a total transaction of C$4,739,220.14. Also, Director Brian Johnston Porter bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2,104.88 per share, with a total value of C$210,488.00. Insiders sold a total of 6,692 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,605 over the last quarter. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2,040.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1,979.45.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

