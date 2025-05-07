Federal Agricultural Mortgage (AGM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 9th. Analysts expect Federal Agricultural Mortgage to post earnings of $4.00 per share and revenue of $94.33 million for the quarter.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The credit services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.46. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $101.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect Federal Agricultural Mortgage to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGM opened at $174.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.15. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a twelve month low of $159.64 and a twelve month high of $217.60.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

In related news, CFO Aparna Ramesh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.86, for a total value of $201,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,590.12. This represents a 9.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mitchell A. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total value of $513,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,835.24. This represents a 22.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Federal Agricultural Mortgage from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

