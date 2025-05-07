Financial Survey: Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) and LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) and Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for LXP Industrial Trust and Apple Hospitality REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LXP Industrial Trust 0 2 3 0 2.60 Apple Hospitality REIT 0 2 3 0 2.60

LXP Industrial Trust presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.93%. Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus price target of $16.80, suggesting a potential upside of 48.58%. Given Apple Hospitality REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Apple Hospitality REIT is more favorable than LXP Industrial Trust.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

LXP Industrial Trust has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apple Hospitality REIT has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares LXP Industrial Trust and Apple Hospitality REIT”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LXP Industrial Trust $361.07 million 6.53 $44.53 million $0.20 39.88 Apple Hospitality REIT $1.43 billion 1.89 $177.49 million $0.79 14.31

Apple Hospitality REIT has higher revenue and earnings than LXP Industrial Trust. Apple Hospitality REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LXP Industrial Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.5% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LXP Industrial Trust and Apple Hospitality REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LXP Industrial Trust 12.40% 2.15% 1.13% Apple Hospitality REIT 14.53% 6.17% 4.09%

Dividends

LXP Industrial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Apple Hospitality REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. LXP Industrial Trust pays out 270.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Apple Hospitality REIT pays out 121.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Apple Hospitality REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Apple Hospitality REIT beats LXP Industrial Trust on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LXP Industrial Trust

(Get Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

(Get Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties. Concentrated with industry-leading brands, the Company's hotel portfolio consists of 99 Marriott-branded hotels, 119 Hilton-branded hotels and five Hyatt-branded hotels.

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.