FingerMotion Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FNGR)

FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 28,227 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,512% compared to the average daily volume of 1,751 call options.

FingerMotion Price Performance

FNGR opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57. FingerMotion has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.85 million, a P/E ratio of -29.90 and a beta of -0.85.

Get FingerMotion alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FingerMotion during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in FingerMotion by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 13,255 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FingerMotion by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FingerMotion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $871,000. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FingerMotion

FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform system in China. The company offers telecommunication products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and Rich Communication Services (RCS) platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FingerMotion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FingerMotion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.