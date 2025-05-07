First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 1,976 Shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,300,041,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,377,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 4,456.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,491,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370,587 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter worth $221,026,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,962,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,853,000 after buying an additional 4,444,704 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Smurfit Westrock news, insider Alvaro Henao sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $215,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,057.90. This represents a 8.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ken Bowles sold 24,225 shares of Smurfit Westrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $1,333,828.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,136,877.48. This represents a 17.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

Smurfit Westrock Price Performance

Shares of SW stock opened at $39.61 on Wednesday. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $56.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 72.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.35 and its 200-day moving average is $49.60.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smurfit Westrock Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

