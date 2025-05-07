First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) by 86.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 974,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 450,467 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in W&T Offshore by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 13,237 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in W&T Offshore by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 15,445 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 89,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 19,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 42.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WTI opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.66. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $171.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.32.

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 775.16% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $129.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.91 million. As a group, analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. W&T Offshore’s dividend payout ratio is -6.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

