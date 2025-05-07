First Trust Advisors LP Buys 111,163 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 508.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,163 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,900,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,274 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,706,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,772,000 after acquiring an additional 89,031 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 56,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 24,901 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ELAN shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 1.2 %

ELAN opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.43. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Elanco Animal Health

In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,881.80. This trade represents a 9.86 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

