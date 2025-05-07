First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 8.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in FB Financial by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in FB Financial by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 34,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE FBK opened at $44.21 on Wednesday. FB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $34.50 and a 52 week high of $58.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.84.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $130.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.28 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FBK has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of FB Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Hovde Group upgraded FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on FB Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of FB Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FBK

Insider Buying and Selling at FB Financial

In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.83 per share, with a total value of $103,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,927,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,389,999.03. The trade was a 0.02 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Iv Cross purchased 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.49 per share, for a total transaction of $291,528.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 61,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,146.22. This represents a 13.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $492,208 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.