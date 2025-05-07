First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,324 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in ODP were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in ODP by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 119,081 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ODP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,589,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ODP by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,013,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,041,000 after buying an additional 64,641 shares in the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in ODP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,377,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ODP during the fourth quarter worth $797,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ODP stock opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $406.42 million, a P/E ratio of -14.98, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.29. The ODP Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. ODP had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

