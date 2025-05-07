First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Northrim BanCorp were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 301,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Northrim BanCorp by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,522,000 after buying an additional 17,240 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 7,009 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 44,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 36,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,961 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Hovde Group raised their price objective on Northrim BanCorp from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

In related news, CEO Michael G. Huston sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total transaction of $40,398.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,827.62. This trade represents a 1.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $82.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.05. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.38 and a 52 week high of $91.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.82. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $45.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

