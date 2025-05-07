First Trust Advisors LP Grows Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,658 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Albany International were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Albany International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 32,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 49,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Albany International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 71,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,703,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International in the fourth quarter worth $341,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AIN opened at $63.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Albany International Corp. has a 1-year low of $57.71 and a 1-year high of $95.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.37.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $288.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.74 million. Albany International had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Albany International’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. Albany International’s payout ratio is 43.55%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Albany International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Albany International from $104.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Albany International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Albany International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albany International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.40.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

