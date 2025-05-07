First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 181.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,705 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 4th quarter worth $17,416,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in EVERTEC by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,542,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,489,000 after purchasing an additional 427,859 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,568,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the fourth quarter valued at $5,356,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in EVERTEC by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,647,000 after purchasing an additional 144,336 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $38.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.56%.

In other news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 14,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $541,832.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,791.45. This represents a 29.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karla Cruz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $73,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,250.05. This represents a 9.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,170 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,206 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EVERTEC in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

