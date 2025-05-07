First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.42 Million Position in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,834,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,816,000 after acquiring an additional 15,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $772,000. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ODC opened at $44.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a one year low of $29.47 and a one year high of $49.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.79. The company has a market cap of $642.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.54.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $116.91 million during the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.92%.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ellen-Blair Chube sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $148,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,468.20. The trade was a 22.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. It operates through the Business to Business Products Group and Retail and Wholesale Products Group segments.

Further Reading

