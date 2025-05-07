First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,047 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Tiptree were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Tiptree in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Tiptree by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Tiptree by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Tiptree by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Tiptree by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 37.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tiptree Price Performance

NASDAQ TIPT opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.39. Tiptree Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $26.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Tiptree Dividend Announcement

Tiptree ( NASDAQ:TIPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $497.43 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.05%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Tiptree’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Tiptree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Tiptree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

See Also

