First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.46 Million Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in CONMED were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in CONMED by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CONMED by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CONMED by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at CONMED

In related news, Director Charles Farkas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $227,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,741.24. This trade represents a 19.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CONMED from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of CONMED from $91.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CONMED from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CONMED has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

CONMED Price Performance

NYSE CNMD opened at $55.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.65. CONMED Co. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $78.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.30.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.38 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 10.13%. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

