First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.47 Million Position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 602,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,642,000 after acquiring an additional 89,561 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,125,000 after buying an additional 69,750 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,023,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Safety Insurance Group by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,498,000 after buying an additional 37,495 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 348.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 18,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Safety Insurance Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SAFT stock opened at $77.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.22. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.71 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.82.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $286.72 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 6.86%.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured’s own vehicle for collision or other perils.

