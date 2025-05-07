First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.47 Million Position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,004 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 238.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $16.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $402.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $115.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.46 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 7.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech.

