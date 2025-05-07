First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,778 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,193 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 247,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after acquiring an additional 98,158 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 17,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GBCI has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a $45.00 price objective on Glacier Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $41.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.79. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.48 and a 1-year high of $60.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 5.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 70.97%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Further Reading

