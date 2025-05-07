First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.59 Million Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 70.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 300,836 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lyft by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,493 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,539 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Lyft by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,538 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lyft by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LYFT. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Lyft from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.45.

In other Lyft news, Director Logan Green sold 11,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $152,222.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 297,640 shares in the company, valued at $3,970,517.60. The trade was a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 22,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $283,063.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 959,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,948,227.65. The trade was a 2.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,143 shares of company stock valued at $486,841. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LYFT stock opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average of $13.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 214.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.14. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.93 and a 12-month high of $19.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Lyft had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 8.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 11th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the ride-sharing company to purchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

