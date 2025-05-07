First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.60 Million Position in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) by 272.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,850 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCW. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Mister Car Wash by 2,317.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on MCW shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mister Car Wash

In other news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 93,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $792,459.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,768.87. This trade represents a 62.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $51,344.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,460.06. The trade was a 7.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,009 shares of company stock valued at $2,397,123 over the last three months. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mister Car Wash Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE MCW opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average is $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $8.60.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 7.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Mister Car Wash Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

