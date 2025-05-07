First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,304 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Sapiens International by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 38,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 22,262 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 6,206 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Sapiens International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Sapiens International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 61,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. 30.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.19. Sapiens International Co. has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $41.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Sapiens International Increases Dividend

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Sapiens International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $134.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.89 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Sapiens International’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SPNS

Sapiens International Profile

(Free Report)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.