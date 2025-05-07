First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 3,996 Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 292.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 12,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

FMAO opened at $24.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $34.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMAO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $28.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.67 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.2213 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.56%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgages as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

