First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,786 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 645.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000.

NYSE SKY opened at $86.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.11. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1-year low of $64.82 and a 1-year high of $116.49.

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 13.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

SKY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

In other news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,823 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $408,564.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,290.22. This trade represents a 10.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 4,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $451,750.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,411 shares in the company, valued at $4,107,020.31. The trade was a 9.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

