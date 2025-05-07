First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 233,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,663 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Eastman Kodak were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 739,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 56,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. 33.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Kodak Price Performance

NYSE KODK opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $509.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 3.92. Eastman Kodak has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $8.24.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

Eastman Kodak ( NYSE:KODK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.47%.

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

