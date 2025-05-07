First Trust Advisors LP Sells 305,383 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 268,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 305,383 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 287.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 11,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 8,391 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, February 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Ardelyx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Ardelyx from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ardelyx

In other news, insider Laura A. Williams sold 4,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $27,768.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,378.48. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin A. Renz sold 5,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $29,061.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 285,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,140.16. The trade was a 1.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,076 shares of company stock valued at $777,555. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ardelyx Stock Performance

Shares of Ardelyx stock opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $945.08 million, a PE ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 0.76. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $9.33.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $74.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Ardelyx Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.