First Trust Advisors LP Sells 3,727 Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,727 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NGVC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 689,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,379,000 after purchasing an additional 38,880 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 592,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,542,000 after buying an additional 30,691 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 444,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,659,000 after buying an additional 51,727 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 516.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 209,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,324,000 after acquiring an additional 175,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the fourth quarter worth about $5,444,000. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Performance

Shares of NGVC stock opened at $49.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.95 and a 200 day moving average of $41.02. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.62.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 2.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.57%.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company’s stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

