First Trust Advisors LP Sells 5,087 Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,087 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALX. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Alexander’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Alexander’s by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alexander’s by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Alexander’s by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Alexander’s Stock Down 1.9 %

ALX stock opened at $208.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.22. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.76 and a 52-week high of $251.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 13.18 and a quick ratio of 13.18.

Alexander’s Dividend Announcement

Alexander’s ( NYSE:ALX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $54.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.00 million. Alexander’s had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 19.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is 212.77%.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc (NYSE: ALX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT), incorporated in Delaware, engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping its properties. All references to we, us, our, Company and Alexander’s refer to Alexander’s, Inc and its consolidated subsidiaries. We are managed by, and our properties are leased and developed by, Vornado Realty Trust (Vornado) (NYSE: VNO).

