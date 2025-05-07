First Trust Advisors LP Sells 92,910 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 61.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 92,910 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AKR. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 960.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 3,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jason Blacksberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $684,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average is $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $26.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $104.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.99 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 0.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 500.00%.

Separately, Truist Financial raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

