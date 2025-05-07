First Trust Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,504 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 217.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in Carriage Services during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Carriage Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Carriage Services news, President Steven D. Metzger sold 2,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $99,704.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 78,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,156,668.97. This represents a 3.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carriage Services stock opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.09. The company has a market cap of $634.28 million, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.93. Carriage Services, Inc. has a one year low of $25.44 and a one year high of $42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.17 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 23.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.05%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSV shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

