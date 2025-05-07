First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Shares Bought by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Free Report) by 565.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,430 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,550 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in First United were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First United during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $934,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in First United by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 14,348 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in First United during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First United by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of First United by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. 33.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First United alerts:

First United Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ FUNC opened at $30.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.93. First United Co. has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.59.

First United Dividend Announcement

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. First United had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $20.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.63 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that First United Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. First United’s payout ratio is currently 25.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of First United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. Raymond James upgraded First United from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FUNC

First United Profile

(Free Report)

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, money market deposit, and regular and individual retirement accounts (IRAs), as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.