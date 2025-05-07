Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Five Star Bancorp were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSBC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 261,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 62,041 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 35,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Five Star Bancorp by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 35,783 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $762,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 840,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,280,000 after acquiring an additional 13,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Star Bancorp alerts:

Five Star Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FSBC opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.94. Five Star Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.78 and a 12-month high of $35.13.

Five Star Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Five Star Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $35.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.27 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Insider Transactions at Five Star Bancorp

In other news, CEO James Eugene Beckwith sold 4,000 shares of Five Star Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $121,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,410,525.25. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Lucas acquired 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.43 per share, with a total value of $75,339.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,320.68. This represents a 28.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $38.50 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Star Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.