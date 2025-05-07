Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, The Goldman Sachs Group Analyst Says

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $21.50 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BEN. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.46.

BEN stock opened at $20.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.19. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.39.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 350.4% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 561.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

