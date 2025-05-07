FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Up 6.7% on Insider Buying Activity

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $96.00 and last traded at $96.02. Approximately 398,807 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,738,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.95.

Specifically, insider Stacy Kuperus purchased 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.90 per share, with a total value of $100,982.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 88,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,214,496.70. This trade represents a 1.24 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.54 per share, for a total transaction of $283,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,852 shares in the company, valued at $32,318,688.08. This represents a 0.89 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In other FTAI Aviation news, COO David Moreno bought 6,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.85 per share, with a total value of $624,113.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 231,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,969,441.55. This represents a 2.92 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.83.

The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,078.14 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.98.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.08). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 206.25%. FTAI Aviation’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 571.43%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 411,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,661,000 after buying an additional 203,447 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the first quarter valued at about $1,388,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 6.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

