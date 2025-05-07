Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB) Insider Acquires £6,000 in Stock

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Kinkaid acquired 100,000 shares of Fusion Antibodies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000 ($8,011.75).

Fusion Antibodies Stock Performance

Shares of LON:FAB opened at GBX 6.18 ($0.08) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.74. The company has a market cap of £5.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.87. Fusion Antibodies plc has a one year low of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 12 ($0.16).

About Fusion Antibodies

Fusion is a Belfast based contract research organisation (“CRO”) providing a range of antibody engineering services for the development of antibodies for both therapeutic drug and diagnostic applications.

The Company’s ordinary shares were admitted to trading on AIM on 18 December 2017. Fusion provides a broad range of services in antibody generation, development, production, characterisation and optimisation.

