Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB) Insider Acquires £6,000 in Stock

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Kinkaid acquired 100,000 shares of Fusion Antibodies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000 ($8,011.75).
Fusion Antibodies Stock Performance
Shares of LON:FAB opened at GBX 6.18 ($0.08) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.74. The company has a market cap of £5.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.87. Fusion Antibodies plc has a one year low of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 12 ($0.16).
About Fusion Antibodies
The Company’s ordinary shares were admitted to trading on AIM on 18 December 2017. Fusion provides a broad range of services in antibody generation, development, production, characterisation and optimisation.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fusion Antibodies
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- 3 Mid-Cap Medical Stocks Outperforming the Market
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- The Top-Ranked Insider Buys From April by Market Cap
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Is Eli Lilly a Buy After Weak Earnings and CVS-Novo Partnership?
Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.