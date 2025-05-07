Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,417 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 2,968.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gates Industrial news, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.56 per share, with a total value of $1,173,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,121.12. This trade represents a 46.71 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial stock opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.50 and its 200-day moving average is $20.15.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $847.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

