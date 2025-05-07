GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.48.

GDS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities set a $40.00 price target on GDS in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Raymond James upgraded GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 0.28. GDS has a twelve month low of $7.35 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.38.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.17. GDS had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $425.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GDS will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of GDS by 509.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,323,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,341 shares during the period. Triata Capital Ltd purchased a new position in GDS in the 4th quarter worth about $41,472,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GDS by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,852,000 after buying an additional 1,221,289 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its stake in GDS by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 4,926,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,059,000 after buying an additional 922,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter worth about $18,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

