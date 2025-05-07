Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,552 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 830.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Peter George Allen sold 8,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $125,416.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,251 shares in the company, valued at $631,703.96. The trade was a 16.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 6,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $86,914.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,532.84. The trade was a 18.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,812 shares of company stock worth $402,216. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on GNK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Dnb Nor Markets raised Genco Shipping & Trading to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Genco Shipping & Trading to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

Shares of GNK stock opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.47. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $23.43. The company has a market cap of $579.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.27). Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $67.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.36 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. The company was founded on September 27, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

