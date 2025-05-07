German American Bancorp Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,438 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.8% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $185.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,647,456.60. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,298 shares of company stock valued at $23,818,478. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $257.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.09.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

