GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) Stake Trimmed by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report) by 73.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,766 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in GigaCloud Technology were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GCT. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in GigaCloud Technology by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm cut GigaCloud Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of GigaCloud Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

GCT opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $551.71 million, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.16. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $41.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average of $18.77.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.14). GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 40.32%. The business had revenue of $295.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GigaCloud Technology declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $16.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

