Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Holdings Lowered by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC cut its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 363.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,629,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,951,130.35. This trade represents a 10.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Net Lease Trading Up 0.3 %

Global Net Lease Cuts Dividend

Global Net Lease stock opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.15%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.