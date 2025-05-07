Groupon Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 11,416 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 66% compared to the average daily volume of 6,865 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Groupon

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPN. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,808 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 10.5% in the first quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 198,062 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 18,772 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Groupon by 48,700.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Groupon by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,897 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Groupon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on Groupon from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Groupon from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Groupon Price Performance

Shares of Groupon stock opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. Groupon has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $673.28 million, a P/E ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average is $12.96.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

