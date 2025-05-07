Guggenheim Reiterates Buy Rating for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $388.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $384.00. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.16% from the company’s current price.

CI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $355.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Stephens lowered their price objective on The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (down previously from $415.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.22.

NYSE CI opened at $334.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $324.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $91.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $262.03 and a 52 week high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.39. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $65.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 26,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total transaction of $8,173,499.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,767 shares in the company, valued at $39,367,568.04. This represents a 17.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 9,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $3,182,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,406 shares in the company, valued at $4,289,920. This trade represents a 42.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,751 shares of company stock valued at $13,603,991 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 72,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,993 shares in the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

