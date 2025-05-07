HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,772 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.11% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,592,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,673,000 after purchasing an additional 47,592 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,247,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,593,000 after buying an additional 75,328 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 356,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HONE stock opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $507.30 million, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.63. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $41.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.01 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 4.63%. Analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 9th. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

HONE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

