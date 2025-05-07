Head to Head Review: Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) vs. Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) and Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Synopsys has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clear Secure has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Synopsys and Clear Secure”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synopsys $6.07 billion 12.06 $2.26 billion $13.52 35.03 Clear Secure $770.49 million 4.66 $28.11 million $1.54 17.03

Synopsys has higher revenue and earnings than Clear Secure. Clear Secure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synopsys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Synopsys and Clear Secure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synopsys 0 1 12 0 2.92 Clear Secure 0 2 3 0 2.60

Synopsys currently has a consensus target price of $613.43, suggesting a potential upside of 29.54%. Clear Secure has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.04%. Given Synopsys’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Synopsys is more favorable than Clear Secure.

Profitability

This table compares Synopsys and Clear Secure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synopsys 36.12% 20.48% 13.51% Clear Secure 10.93% 48.28% 12.96%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.5% of Synopsys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of Clear Secure shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Synopsys shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.7% of Clear Secure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Synopsys beats Clear Secure on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synopsys

(Get Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc. provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions. It also provides intellectual property (IP) solutions for USB, PCI Express, DDR, Ethernet, MIPI, HDMI, and Bluetooth low energy applications; logic libraries and embedded memories; processor cores, software, and application-specific instruction-set processor tools for embedded applications; security IP solutions; IP solutions for automotive market; and system-on-chip (SoC) infrastructure IP, datapath and building block IP, and verification IP products, as well as mathematical and floating-point components, and Arm AMBA interconnect fabric and peripherals. In addition, the company offers HAPS FPGA-based prototyping systems; virtual prototyping solutions; and Platform Architect solutions for SoC architecture analysis and optimization, as well as optical products, and mechatronic simulations. Further, it provides security and quality testing products, managed services, programs and professional services, and training that enable its customers to detect and remediate security vulnerabilities, and defects in the software development lifecycle, as well as manufacturing solutions. Additionally, the company provides intelligent orchestration solution, software risk manager, and black duck software composition analysis tools. It serves electronics, financial services, automotive, medicine, energy, and industrial areas. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Clear Secure

(Get Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc. operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members. In addition, it provides RESERVE powered by CLEAR, a virtual queuing technology that provides users with the ability to book a dedicated time slot to go through security at the airport; CLEAR Verified, a B2B offering that extends secure identity platform to partners to create friction-free experiences for their customers; TSA PreCheck Enrollment Provided by CLEAR, as well as online renewal services; Atlas Certified, an automated solution to verify professional licenses and certification data across industries; and Sora ID that enables adding know your customer services to platform offerings, as well as virtual queuing technology that enables customers to manage lines. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Clear Secure, Inc. is a subsidiary of Alclear Investments, Llc.

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.